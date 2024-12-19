Media logo

German FM calls on EU to formally suspend Georgian accession

Avatar
by OC Media

The German Foreign Ministry today published a statement by Minister Annalena Baerbock, in which she calls on the EU to ‘discuss a formal suspension of Georgia’s accession process due to the increasingly authoritarian policies of Georgian Dream’.

Baerbock said that the EU candidate status granted to Georgia in December 2023 was tied to ‘clear promises of reforms’.

‘But instead of progress, we are seeing alarming setbacks: elections that are being sharply criticised by international observers, disproportionate violence against demonstrators, the [foreign agent law], or the restriction of LGBTQI rights’, she said.

‘Georgian Dream is thus squandering the historic opportunity that the European Union is offering the country.’

Baerbock praised the protest movement against the government’s decision to halt EU integration, saying that the majority of Georgians ‘have Europe in their hearts, and the pro-European protests are their voice’.

‘Grandmothers who endure the freezing cold and are not intimidated by the security forces’ batons. Completely soaked young people who confront water cannons with nothing but European flags. Opposition leaders who are brutally beaten and taken away. For weeks, tens of thousands of Georgians have been demonstrating courageously for a European future for their country in the smallest villages and the largest cities.’

She concluded her statement saying that the ball was in Georgian Dream’s court, and that it is now ‘up to them to do everything they can to end the deep political crisis, regain trust, and offer the people of Georgia a real perspective for a return to the EU accession path, but above all for a good future for all Georgians’.

Avatar
OC Media
2843 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Georgia live updates | US sanctions Ivanishvili ahead of Kavelashvili’s inauguration

US sanctions Bidzina Ivanishvili

Daghestani pre-trial detention centre sends six women to fight in Ukraine

Pashinyan and Lukashenka argue during EAEU session

Azerbaijani MP says ‘Russian side must apologise’ for plane crash

Georgia live updates | Increasing calls for sanctions as inauguration day approaches

Friday, 27 December 2024

Russia agrees with Azerbaijan to dissolve OSCE Minsk Group

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter