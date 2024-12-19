Media logo

Glovo and Wolt express solidarity with protesters

by OC Media

In a joint statement, delivery companies Glovo and Wolt have expressed support for Georgia’s ‘historic pro-European choice’ and solidarity with protesters.

‘As European companies, we recognise the enormous potential of Georgia’s historic choice for European integration, which offers the country’s economic and social future, and therefore fully support Georgia’s European future’, the statement read.

‘Our thoughts go out to the peaceful demonstrators who have been affected by this difficult crisis. We stand ready to support Georgia on its European path, confident that this will open up new opportunities, strengthen the economy and ensure a brighter and more prosperous future for all’.

OC Media
Editor‘s Picks

