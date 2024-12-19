Heads of foreign affairs committees call for sanctions

US Senator Ben Cardin, Chair of the Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee, has issued a joint statement along with senior parliamentarians from the EU, Estonia, Italy, Lithuania, Poland, Spain, and Ukraine.

The statement called for the West to ‘push back against those directing flagrant assaults on peaceful protesters using tools we know will deal a crippling blow, such as financial sanctions’.

‘We must stand with Georgians defending their constitutionally enshrined Euro-Atlantic aspirations against the Georgian Dream’s violent crackdowns’, the statement said.