Independent media is on the brink of collapse in Georgia

Genocide denial: a pattern for the Armenian Government
The fact that I am writing the second newsletter in less than a year about how the Armenian Government disseminates Armenian Genocide denial narratives is a clear sign that we are dealing with a pattern and not an exception. ‘We need to understand what happened and why it happened. And how did we perceive it, through whom did we perceive it’, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinayn said recently about the Armenian Genocide, sparking outrage. What many in Armenia and the diaspora saw as questio