IRI: Georgia’s parliamentary elections were ‘fundamentally flawed’

The International Republican Institute, a Washington-based pro-democracy group, published the final report of its International Election Observation Mission deployed to Georgia for the 26 October parliamentary elections, and offered scathing conclusions.

‘[A] legal framework and regulatory practices that hindered genuine electoral competition, misuse of public resources by the ruling government, the targeting of civil society, obstruction of opposition parties, systematic voter intimidation, and lack of public confidence and trust in institutions contributed to an election that was fundamentally flawed’, the report said.