Ivanishvili: ‘2025 will be full of challenges’

Around an hour before midnight on New Year’s Eve, Georgian Dream published a statement from Bidzina Ivanishvili and his wife, Ekateria Ivanishvili, in which they said that ‘together we have gone through a year full of difficult challenges and victories’.

‘The Georgian people have once again proven that they are wise and resilient. We have once again shown the world that we belong to ourselves and that we ourselves will decide how to lead Georgia along the path of peace and success’, the statement read.

According to them, ‘2025 will be full of challenges, but there are no insurmountable barriers for the freedom-loving Georgian nation!’