Ivanishvili and Zurabishvili least liked politicians in Georgia, NDI poll reports

According to a recent poll by National Demo­c­ra­t­ic Institute (NDI), 59% of the pop­u­la­tion think that there is no democracy in Georgia. In other indi­ca­tors as well, the Georgian gov­ern­ment is facing sig­nif­i­cant downturn in pop­u­lar­i­ty.

The poll revealed that for Georgians, the top three things that democracy stands for are freedom of speech (54%), equality before the law (33%) and defence of human rights (33%).

The survey also showed high dis­con­tent with the government’s per­for­mance among Georgians. Only 30% said the Georgian gov­ern­ment is per­form­ing well, and the number of Georgians who evaluate the current government’s per­for­mance as ‘bad’ has increased from 49% in March 2018 to 64% today. A majority of Georgians, 53%, think that the country is going in the wrong direction.

The survey also shows that the pop­u­lar­i­ty of the chair of the ruling Georgian Dream Party, Bidzina Ivan­ishvili, has continued to tumble. Thirty-nine percent of Georgians reported having negative attitudes towards Ivan­ishvili in April 2019, compared to 49% this past December. Only 17% reported having a positive attitude towards Ivan­ishvili and 29% said they were neutral towards him.

Ivanishvili’s main political rival, former president Mikheill Saakashvili, slightly out­per­formed Ivan­ishvili in the political ratings. Thirty-nine percent of respon­dents reported negative attitudes towards him, with 26% reporting positive attitudes.

As for the least liked politi­cian, that title goes to Georgian President Salome Zura­bishvili, who sits at the bottom of the list with 49% of respon­dents reporting negative attitudes towards her and only 13% reporting positive attitudes.

Meanwhile, Georgia's most liked politi­cian is Davit Bakradze (positive 34%, negative 21%) of the oppo­si­tion European Georgia party. He was followed by Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze (positive 34%, negative 22%) and Shalva Nate­lashvili (positive 29%, negative 25%), the chair of the Labour party.

Georgian PM Giorgi Gakharia is in 6th place, with 34% of respon­dents reporting negative attitudes and 27% reporting positive attitudes towards him.

Forty-five percent of Georgians said that they believed the gov­ern­ment to be respon­si­ble for the violence that occured at the Georgian Par­lia­ment on 20 June. On this date, the gov­ern­ment dispersed the rally, prompted by the presence of Russian MP Sergey Gavrilov in the Georgian Par­lia­ment. Giorgi Gakharia was the Interior Minister at the time.

[Read more on OC Media: Thousands clash with police as pro­test­ers try to storm Georgian Par­lia­ment]

Parliament, parties, and the Church

Public opinion of par­lia­ment is at a record low with 57% eval­u­at­ing its per­for­mance as poor and only 9% giving it a positive appraisal. The poll also revealed that most Georgians have low expec­ta­tions from their MPs. Sixty-one percent of respon­dents believe that MPs do not represent their interests as voters and 68% believe that MPs will serve their own, personal interests. A further 73% believe that MPs will do what their party tells them to do.

A majority of Georgians, 56%, are still undecided who to vote for. Though, 65% said that they would go to the polling stations if there were elections held tomorrow.

When asked who they’d vote for, 20% said Georgian Dream and 13% said United National Movement. However, the total number of potential voters for oppo­si­tion parties numbered twice higher than sup­port­ers of Georgian Dream alone.

The rating of the Geogian Orthodox Church has hit its lowest point yet. Only 50% of Georgians said they rate it’s per­for­mance pos­i­tive­ly, in contrast to July 2019, when that figure stood at 64% or April 2015, when it was 75%.

Media

TV remains the main source of infor­ma­tion for Georgians, followed by the Internet and Facebook. Sixty-six reported that they ‘somewhat trust’ the infor­ma­tion they receive from Georgian media.

As for respon­dents’ choice of channels, 30% said that they trust pro-gov­ern­ment leaning Imedi channel the most for accurate infor­ma­tion on politics and current events in Georgia. Only 53% believe that Imedi mostly reflects the interests of the ruling party.

Eighteen percent of respon­dents cited the main oppo­si­tion channel Mtavari Arkhi, as their most trusted channel, while 12% said the same of Rustavi 2, the former main oppo­si­tion channel.

According to NDI, they collected survey data from November 19 to December 13, in 2019, through face-to-face inter­views with a nation­wide rep­re­sen­ta­tive sample of Georgia’s adult pop­u­la­tion, excluding occupied ter­ri­to­ries, that included 2,180 completed inter­views. The average margin of error is +/- 1.9 percent.