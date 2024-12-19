Journalist ‘attacked’ by Georgian Dream activist in western Georgia

According to RFE/RL, Eliso Janashia, a journalist and founder of the social enterprise Limen, has claimed that Georgian Dream activist Nineli Kulonava attacked and physically abused her.

The Poti-based journalist said that she required medical assistance after being attacked.

On her Facebook page, Janashia wrote that two women — including Kulonava — came into her office. Kulonava was reportedly unhappy with the EU’s funding of Janashia’s organisation.

‘She came on purpose. She knew that this was a youth space. She was addressing the youth: Why do you want Europe […] We also had the EU flag here and [she asked:] “why do you want this flag?”, “You have a nest of debauchery”, “Russia is feeding us, taking care of us, and you still want Europe […]” ’, Janashia recalled.

‘She was cursing at these young people […] I turned on the camera. After that, she grabbed my hair and pulled out a bunch of it. I took a painkiller, but my scalp hurts, it’s damaged’.