Kadyrov reportedly in conflict with the Kremlin

According to independent Russian media outlet Vazhnye Istorii (iStories), citing its sources within the security services, relations between Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov and Russian President Vladimir Putin have significantly deteriorated in recent months. The cause of the rift was reportedly Kadyrov’s unauthorised negotiations with representatives of monarchies in the Middle East regarding the future of his assets and his family’s security.

According to the article published on Thursday, Kadyrov, concerned about his health and his family’s future, sought security guarantees from various Middle Eastern leaders with whom he has long-standing relations. He attempted to keep these negotiations secret from the Kremlin, but Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) found out and reported them to Putin, leading to the conflict.

Kadyrov and his entourage frequently visit Dubai, where they own real estate and hold bank accounts. Kadyrov has also held regular meetings with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Kadyrov additionally positions himself as a loyal ally of Riyadh, despite religious differences — he supports Sufism in Islam, whereas Saudi Arabia follows Wahhabism.

Representatives of the Qatari investment fund have also visited Chechnya multiple times. In July 2024, Kadyrov personally thanked Qatar’s Emir, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for supporting Chechen business.

Rumours about Kadyrov’s serious health issues have circulated since 2019. In September 2023, unconfirmed reports suggested he had fallen into a coma. In April 2024, the Russian independent media outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe reported that the Chechen leader had been suffering from pancreatic necrosis for about five years.

Amid such reports, Kadyrov has repeatedly published videos demonstrating his physical activity to convince the public of his well-being. In August 2024, he stated that he undergoes a comprehensive medical examination every three months, with more serious procedures every six months.

The rift with the Kremlin has also reportedly affected Kadyrov’s close ally, MP Adam Delimkhanov, iStories claims. According to the Telegram channel VChK-OGPU, since early 2025, Delimkhanov has refused to participate in security operations without approval from the country’s top leadership. This information has been confirmed by iStories’s sources.

An unnamed independent journalist working in the North Caucasus told iStories that the conflict between Kadyrov, Delimkhanov, and the Kremlin is known within the region’s human rights community. The media outlet also cited Ansar Dishni, a representative of the Chechen opposition movement Niyso, who said that Delimkhanov ‘was made aware of the limits of his authority’.

‘The Kremlin and the FSB were unhappy that Delimkhanov had recently been organising criminal schemes, including racketeering and extortion, without approval from the country’s leadership,’ Dishni said, without providing further details.

Chechen authorities have not commented on reports of a possible rift between Kadyrov and the Kremlin. The last meeting between Russian Putin and Kadyrov took place in August 2024 during a visit to Grozny. In January 2025, journalists noted Kadyrov’s prolonged absence from the public eye, but Chechen officials denied claims that he had disappeared.

Kadyrov has never been in open conflict with the Kremlin, having always emphasised his loyalty to Putin. However, at the end of 2024, he publicly criticised Russia’s Investigative Committee and the Ministry of Internal Affairs for not properly fulfilling their duties. Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, refused to comment on Kadyrov’s statements at that time.

Several years ago, there were rumours of the Kremlin’s dissatisfaction with Kadyrov’s involvement in international politics, as he was the only regional leader to openly make statements about Russia’s foreign relations. At that time, during a press conference, Putin sharply reprimanded the head of Chechnya, noting that foreign policy is the responsibility of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.







