Kaja Kallas: sanctions on Georgia on table

After the EU Commission proposed to suspend visa-free travel for officials from Georgia, Kaja Kallas, the EU’s top diplomat, stated that ‘sanctions on Georgia have also been put on the table and we will continue to discuss additional measures’.

‘This [suspending visa-free travel] sends a clear message to the Georgian authorities that they cannot repress opposition voices or curtail freedom of expression without consequences’, adding that the EU Commission would ‘continue to stand with the Georgian people on their EU path’.