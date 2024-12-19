Media logo

Kakhetians and veterans march in Tbilisi

by Robin Fabbro

People from Georgia’s Kakheti Region and war veterans are holding marches in protest against the ruling party's policies, both heading towards the parliament.

The Kakheti group plans to stop en route at Orbeliani Palace, the residence of President Salome Zourabichvili.

