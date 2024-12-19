Kakhetians and veterans march in Tbilisi

People from Georgia’s Kakheti Region and war veterans are holding marches in protest against the ruling party's policies, both heading towards the parliament.

The Kakheti group plans to stop en route at Orbeliani Palace, the residence of President Salome Zourabichvili.

A group of Georgian veterans marches through Tbilisi towards the growing protest outside the Georgian parliament.



🔴 Live updates: https://t.co/nl22A1YQDN pic.twitter.com/mWPJhF9Gfg — OC Media (@OCMediaorg) December 22, 2024