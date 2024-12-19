Kavelashvili says Georgia will enter EU by 2030

According to local media, disputed Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili has repeated a narrative firmly entrenched in ruling Georgian Dream’s rhetoric that ‘by 2030 we will be best prepared to join the European Union’.

Media reported that while speaking at the closing ceremony of the Georgian Ambassadors’ Conference, Kavelashvili stated that Georgia is ready to start negotiations with the European Union ‘at any time’.

‘Georgia aspires to become a full member of the European Union. This is the civilisational choice of our people, which is reinforced by our Constitution and is as firm as ever’, he reportedly said.

‘Unfortunately, recently, the pro-Western course of European integration and our constitutionally guaranteed course has often been used for speculation. We have been dealing with a number of speculations both domestically and internationally, and we know that all of this, unfortunately, serves to polarise our society and harms the interests of our country’.

‘Therefore, it is our duty to confront such speculations with the truth. Despite the artificial agitation and powerful disinformation campaign created in the country today, Georgia’s European integration process continues’.

‘By 2028, we will implement almost 90% of the Association Agreement, and by 2030, we will be best prepared for membership in the European Union. However, it must be said that Georgia is ready to start negotiations at any time. Our country will be ready at any time to open negotiations and start the process’, he said.

Kavelashvili also spoke about Georgia–US relations and expressed hope that under the new administration of President-elect Donald Trump, ‘all misunderstandings will be eliminated’.