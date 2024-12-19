Media logo

Key events from yesterday:

Avatar
by OC Media
  • Mikheil Kavelashvili was inaugurated as Georgia’s sixth president in a disputed ceremony at parliament. No foreign diplomats attended the inauguration.
  • Salome Zourabichvili declared her intentions to leave Orbeliani Palace, the presidential seat, but to remain as the only ‘legitimate’ government representative.
  • Following Kavelashvili’s inauguration, a number of Western leaders emphasised that Zourabichvili was the ‘only legitimate representative of Georgia’.
  • The Interior Ministry briefly detained six people protesting against the government and Kavelashvili on Rustaveli Avenue.
  • Irakli Shaishmelashvili, a former senior official in the Special Tasks Department who resigned on 4 December following the government crackdown on street demonstrations, told Bild.de the Georgian police ‘are just a tool from Moscow’.
Avatar
OC Media
2928 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Aliyev calls on Russia to admit guilt for AZAL plane crash and pay compensation

Rave, resist, repeat: Georgia’s renowned techno scene fights for survival in pro-EU protests

Georgia live updates | New president approves repressive laws as protests continue

Monday, 30 December 2024

Kavelashvili takes presidential oath as Zourabichvili condemns inauguration as a ‘parody’

Georgia live updates | Kavelashvili inaugurated against a backdrop of protests

Georgia live updates | US sanctions Ivanishvili ahead of Kavelashvili’s inauguration

US sanctions Bidzina Ivanishvili

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter