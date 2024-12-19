Key events from yesterday:
- Council of Europe president Alain Berset came under intense criticism from the Georgian opposition and President, after meeting with government officials and suggesting they had been open to ‘amending’ the foreign agent law.
- Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced that 11 senior Interior Ministry officials — including sanctioned Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri and sanctioned riot police director Zviad Kharazishvili would be nominated for the Order of Honour.
- Kobakhidze also appointed Vakhtang Gomelauri, who has been sanctioned by the US and UK, as one of three deputy prime ministers.
- Kobakhidze announced that the government would compensate sanctioned officials for any losses due to sanctions.
- Georgia reportedly summoned the British ambassador over UK sanctions on Georgian officials.
- The Interior Ministry accused journalists and NGOs of spreading ‘false information’ about the widespread beating of protesters by police.
