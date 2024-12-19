Key events from yesterday:
- Germany ended their cooperation with the Georgian government, halting the financing of €237 million ($246 million).
- Zourabichvili held calls with Latvian, Polish, and Czech Presidents to discuss the ongoing political crisis in Georgia. Following their call, Polish President Andrzej Duda called for new elections.
- All four major opposition groups boycotted yesterday’s Tbilisi City Council session, where Kakha Kaladze, Tbilisi Mayor and Georgian Dream General Secretary, presented the annual budget for the city.
Related Articles
Most Popular
Show more