Key events from yesterday:

  • Germany ended their cooperation with the Georgian government, halting the financing of €237 million ($246 million).
  • Zourabichvili held calls with Latvian, Polish, and Czech Presidents to discuss the ongoing political crisis in Georgia. Following their call, Polish President Andrzej Duda called for new elections.
  • All four major  opposition groups boycotted yesterday’s Tbilisi City Council session, where Kakha Kaladze, Tbilisi Mayor and Georgian Dream General Secretary, presented the annual budget for the city.
Editor‘s Picks

