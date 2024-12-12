Media logo

Key events from yesterday:

O
by OC Media
  • Hungary and Slovakia blocked sanctions against the Georgian government at the EU Foreign Affairs Council.
  • Kaja Kallas, the EU’s top diplomat, stated  that EU foreign ministers agreed to suspend the visa-free regime for holders of Georgian diplomatic passports.
  • Georgia’s ambassador to Estonia, Zurab Khamashuridze, was summoned to the Estonian Foreign Ministry to discuss ‘violence against Georgian citizens, opposition leaders, and journalists, and today’s hostile statement by the Georgian ruling party about Estonia’.
  • Opposition leader Nika Gvaramia was released from prison after 12 days of administrative detention for ‘petty hooliganism and disobedience of a lawful request from a police officer’.
  • Opposition politician Aleko Elisashvili, a member of the Strong Georgia party, was released on bail.
  • Tbilisi grandparents held a protest rally on Rustaveli Avenue, calling for new elections and the release of detained demonstrators.
O
OC Media
2592 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Kadyrov offers support to new Syrian authorities

More than 600 businesses sign statement calling for new elections

Tuesday, 17 December 2024

Georgia live updates | Day 20 of mass protests against government’s EU U-turn

Azerbaijan renews calls for restrictions on Armenian military and removal of EU monitors

Georgia rejects asylum request from family of detained Azerbaijani activist

Russian authorities charge Yangulbaev’s detained mother with assaulting prison guard

Georgia live updates | Backlash against government enter 19th day

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter