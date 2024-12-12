Key events from yesterday:
- Hungary and Slovakia blocked sanctions against the Georgian government at the EU Foreign Affairs Council.
- Kaja Kallas, the EU’s top diplomat, stated that EU foreign ministers agreed to suspend the visa-free regime for holders of Georgian diplomatic passports.
- Georgia’s ambassador to Estonia, Zurab Khamashuridze, was summoned to the Estonian Foreign Ministry to discuss ‘violence against Georgian citizens, opposition leaders, and journalists, and today’s hostile statement by the Georgian ruling party about Estonia’.
- Opposition leader Nika Gvaramia was released from prison after 12 days of administrative detention for ‘petty hooliganism and disobedience of a lawful request from a police officer’.
- Opposition politician Aleko Elisashvili, a member of the Strong Georgia party, was released on bail.
- Tbilisi grandparents held a protest rally on Rustaveli Avenue, calling for new elections and the release of detained demonstrators.
Related Articles
Most Popular
Show more