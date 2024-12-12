Khareba reportedly fired

The infamous head of Georgia’s Interior Ministry’s Special Tasks Department, Zviad (Khareba) Kharazishvili, has allegedly been fired.

Journalist Anna Gvarishvili, the head of the Investigative Media Lab, posted on X that, ‘according to her source’, Kharazishvili was fired.

‼️ My source tells me that Zviad Kharazishvili (Khareba), head of the Special Task Force of the MIA, has been fired.



Khareba, who was infamous for orchestrating brutal attacks and crackdowns on civil society and was sanctioned by the US earlier this year. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/d55A3usmfb — Anna Gvarishvili (@AnnaGvarishvili) December 17, 2024

The Interior Ministry told OC Media that they know nothing about it but will come back to us.

The Special Tasks Departments is responsible for the riot police.

In September the US Treasury Department sanctioned Kharazishvili and his deputy, Mileri Lagazauri, for ‘brutal crackdowns’ on protesters against the foreign agent law and political opponents of the ruling party.