Media logo

Khareba reportedly fired

O
by OC Media

The infamous head of Georgia’s Interior Ministry’s Special Tasks Department, Zviad (Khareba) Kharazishvili, has allegedly been fired.

Journalist Anna Gvarishvili, the head of the Investigative Media Lab, posted on X that, ‘according to her source’, Kharazishvili was fired.

The Interior Ministry told OC Media that they know nothing about it but will come back to us.

The Special Tasks Departments is responsible for the riot police.

In September the US Treasury Department sanctioned Kharazishvili and his deputy, Mileri Lagazauri, for ‘brutal crackdowns’ on protesters against the foreign agent law and political opponents of the ruling party.

US sanctions four Georgian security officials and far-right extremists for ‘serious human rights abuses’
Washington has imposed financial sanctions against security officials and the leaders of Alt Info for undermining and suppressing the freedom of peaceful assembly in Georgia. They have additionally imposed travel sanctions on 60 others, including senior government officials. On Monday, the US Depa…
Editor‘s Picks

