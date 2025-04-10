Kobakhidze claims August 2008 war was ‘started by Saakashvili’s regime’

Rely on OC Media? We rely on you too. Amidst the current global turmoil, small news outlets like ours could be the first to close. Help us get off grants and become the first reader-funded news site in the Caucasus, and keep telling the stories that matter. Become a member

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has stated that ‘we all know very well that not only could this war [the 2008 August War] have been avoided, but that this war was started by [former president Mikheil] Saakashvili’s regime’.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday, Kobakhidze responded to a statement by ruling Georgian Dream MP Tea Tsulukiani — the chair of the temporary commission investigating the work of the former government, the United National Movement (UNM) — who called Giorgi Antsukhelidze, a soldier and prisoner of the war of 2008 August War, ‘a senseless victim of someone’s PR’, referring to Saakashvili and his government.

‘When Tea Tsulukiani talks about how this war could have been avoided in our country, that our heroes could have been alive today and taking care of their families, this is simply a statement of fact’, Kobakhidze told journalists.

‘Of course, if it weren’t for the order that Saakashvili’s regime received and carried out, there would naturally have been neither war nor victims, and this is exactly what Tea Tsulukiani focused on’.

On Friday, Tsulukiani spoke on the Georgian Public Broadcaster about the goals of the parliamentary commission.

‘Why is Giorgi Antsukhelidze not at home today? I, along with my comrades, have the right to ask this question, and who will forbid me from asking this question? Nobody’, she said. ‘We ask this question. Every child needs his parents at home, and not someone, a senseless victim of someone’s PR’.

A few hours after Tsulukiani’s interview, a small demonstration was held outside her home in protest against her comments.

Police were mobilised at the scene.

On Friday, Georgia’s fifth president, Salome Zourabichvili, responded to Tsulukiani’s statement on Facebook, asking if Tsulukiani’s comments were tantamount to treason.

‘If you publicly declare a national hero “a senseless victim”, isn’t this a crime before the law and the constitution? And is it tantamount to treason? ’, Zourabichvili wrote, adding that everyone owes it to be decent and respectful to Antsukhelidze’s children.

The UNM, which ran in the October 2024 elections under the Unity — National Movement group alongside the Strategy Aghmashenebeli party, was in power between 2003–2012, and is most associated with former President Saakashvili.

The commission to investigate the UNM’s time in power was established in February, and followed repeated pledges by Georgian Dream to punish the UNM — the ruling party has particularly focused on accusing the UNM of provoking and starting the August 2008 War.