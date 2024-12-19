Media logo

Kobakhidze praises OSCE/ODIHR final report

Avatar
by OC Media

After the OSCE/ODIHR issued its final report on the parliamentary elections in

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has stated that the OSCE/ODIHR’s final conclusion was that parliamentary elections were ‘free and competitive’, terms not used in the report to describe the vote.

At a press briefing last night, he thanked them for their assessment ‘despite the aggressive attacks’.

‘It is important for us that the OSCE/ODIHR expresses its readiness to cooperate with the elected authorities of Georgia to further improve the electoral environment and procedures’, he said.

Kobakhidze stated that the OSCE/ODIHR had only spoken about ‘isolated violent incidents’ and also briefly added that ‘as in the case of any country’, the conclusion contains ‘critical remarks’, including on the secrecy of the vote.

He also cited a public opinion survey he said had been ‘conducted at our request’ that showed that 53% of the public positively assessed the election.

He gave no further details about the alleged survey.

‘Overall, you see that the OSCE/ODIHR recognises the elections, and Georgian society also recognises the elections’, he said.

Avatar
OC Media
2707 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Georgia live updates | OSCE publishes final election report

MP opens fire in Abkhazian Parliament, killing fellow MP

War of words between Azerbaijan, US Embassy in Baku

Putin considers Chechnya a ‘modern Russian miracle’

UK, US unveil new sanctions against Georgian officials responsible for violence against protesters

Outrage after Yerevan’s Mayor calls local media a ‘big garbage dump’

Friday, 20 December 2024

When EU politicians say one thing, Georgian Dream leaders say another

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter