The European Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos, has called on the authorities to address the OSCE/ODIHR’s priority recommendations to ensure a European future, after the OSCE/ODIHR final report was published, confirming ‘serious flaws’ in recent Georgia’s parliamentary elections.

