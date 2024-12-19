Lavrov praises Georgian Dream’s policies

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has told Russian state news agency TASS that ‘the US and the EU are trying to put Tbilisi in a false dilemma: with us or against us’.

‘Meanwhile, the Georgian authorities seem to want to build a sovereign policy that meets national interests and not be a pawn in the hands of Westerners who are pushing Georgia toward destabilisation, economic problems, and worsening relations with Russia’, he said adding that he does not doubt that the ‘Georgian people understand everything and will move forward’.