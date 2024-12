როგორც იქნა! Bidzina Ivanishvili has been sanctioned by the #US.



I welcome this decision by the 🇺🇸 administration. He is already on the 🇱🇹🇱🇻🇪🇪🇺🇦 national sanctions lists.

It's high time the #EU institutions and Member States take the same step. 🇱🇹 stands with the people of…