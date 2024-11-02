Live updates | Georgian Dream accuses opposition of election fraud

Our live coverage of the aftermath of the Georgian parliamentary elections continues, as three major opposition groups vow to announce plans at a rally on Monday.

Second US pollster behind exit polls question Georgia's election results

Following Edison Research's announcement that the official results of the 26 October parliamentary elections indicated vote tampering, HarrisX, another US pollster that conducted exit polls for Georgian TV channel Mtavari Arkhi, also questioned the results. The group described the discrepancy between official results and their exit poll results for 27 out of 73 voting districts as 'statistically impossible'.

Concerns mount over how sanctioned Russian propagandist by the West was allowed into Georgia to observe the elections

The Unity — United National Movement have called on the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate why Georgian electoral authorities granted media accreditation to Russian propagandist Aleksandr Malkevich.

Malkevich, a Russian propagandist linked to the late Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prighozin, has been sanctioned by the EU, the UK, US, and Canada for his role in Russia’s occupation of Ukraine and interference operations targeting elections in Western countries.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF), the French group dedicated to safeguarding information rights and media freedoms, first raised concerns on Thursday about Malkevich’s presence in Tbilisi during the Georgian elections.

Talgha announce daily protest demonstrations

The anti-government group Talgha have announced daily protests against alleged ‘massive election fraud’, starting today at 20:00 in Tbilisi. The announcement comes amidst growing frustration among some Georgians over three major opposition groups’ decision not to hold their protest demonstration until Monday evening.

Members of Georgian communities in several European cities have also planned their protest rallies against the alleged vote fraud for today.

Strong Georgia, Unity — United National Movement, and the Coalition for Change plan a protest rally on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi for 19:00 on 4 November.

