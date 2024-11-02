fbpx

Live updates | Georgian Dream accuses opposition of election fraud

2 November 2024
A demonstration against election results on Rustaveli Avenue, Tbilisi. Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
Live

2min ago
02/11/2024

Second US pollster behind exit polls question Georgia's election results 

34min ago
02/11/2024

Concerns mount over how sanctioned Russian propagandist by the West was allowed into Georgia to observe the elections

1h ago
02/11/2024

Talgha announce daily protest demonstrations

1h ago
02/11/2024

Key events from yesterday

Our live coverage of the aftermath of the Georgian parliamentary elections continues, as three major opposition groups vow to announce plans at a rally on Monday.

02 Nov 2024, 15:14

Second US pollster behind exit polls question Georgia's election results 

Following Edison Research's announcement that the official results of the 26 October parliamentary elections indicated vote tampering, HarrisX, another US pollster that conducted exit polls for Georgian TV channel Mtavari Arkhi, also questioned the results. The group described the discrepancy between official results and their exit poll results for 27 out of 73 voting districts as 'statistically impossible'.

02 Nov 2024, 14:43

Concerns mount over how sanctioned Russian propagandist by the West was allowed into Georgia to observe the elections

The Unity — United National Movement have called on the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate why Georgian electoral authorities granted media accreditation to Russian propagandist Aleksandr Malkevich.

Malkevich, a Russian propagandist linked to the late Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prighozin, has been sanctioned by the EU, the UK, US, and Canada for his role in Russia’s occupation of Ukraine and interference operations targeting elections in Western countries.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF), the French group dedicated to safeguarding information rights and media freedoms, first raised concerns on Thursday about Malkevich’s presence in Tbilisi during the Georgian elections.

02 Nov 2024, 14:11

Talgha announce daily protest demonstrations

The anti-government group Talgha have announced daily protests against alleged ‘massive election fraud’, starting today at 20:00 in Tbilisi. The announcement comes amidst growing frustration among some Georgians over three major opposition groups’ decision not to hold their protest demonstration until Monday evening.

Members of Georgian communities in several European cities have also planned their protest rallies against the alleged vote fraud for today.

Strong Georgia, Unity — United National Movement, and the Coalition for Change plan a protest rally on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi for 19:00 on 4 November.

02 Nov 2024, 14:10

Key events from yesterday:

  • Opposition leaders met with Western ambassadors in Tbilisi in order to share information about the violations they recorded during the 26 October elections
  • The Executive Secretary of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Mamuka Mdinaradze, vowed that the party would not withdraw the controversial foreign agent law
  • Mdinaradze also accused the opposition of stealing votes from Georgian Dream, stating that the party will apply to the Prosecutor’s Office with evidence
By OC Media
