Live updates | Protests to continue against Georgia’s foreign agent bill 

17 April 2024
Riot police attempting to physically disperse protesters behind parliament. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media
Live

Protests against Georgia’s foreign agent law are set to resume after police beat and violently dispersed protesters and journalists gathered outside Georgia’s parliament on Tuesday night. The law’s first hearing will continue in parliament from noon, after MPs failed to vote on the law amidst heated discussion. 

Read more:

This article will be updated throughout the day. 

17 Apr 2024, 11:20

Riot police being brought to parliament

At least one bus of riot police was seen moving towards parliament this morning by OC Media.

By OC Media

