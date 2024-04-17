Live updates | Protests to continue against Georgia’s foreign agent bill 

Protests against Georgia’s foreign agent law are set to resume after police beat and violently dispersed protesters and journalists gathered outside Georgia’s parliament on Tuesday night. The law’s first hearing will continue in parliament from noon, after MPs failed to vote on the law amidst heated discussion.

This article will be updated throughout the day.

Riot police being brought to parliament

At least one bus of riot police was seen moving towards parliament this morning by OC Media.