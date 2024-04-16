Live updates | Second day of protests against Georgia’s foreign agent bill 

People are set to gather for a second day of protests as the foreign agents bill goes to its first plenary hearing, a day after the Georgian Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee greenlit the controversial law. The bill was advanced amidst upheaval in parliament and as tens of thousands protested outside.

Key events from yesterday

Tens of thousands of Georgians gathered to protest the ruling party’s foreign agent law, as it was being discussed by the parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee. Crowds were gathered from early evening until around midnight, when it was announced that the protests would resume today.

Online media outlets, including OC Media, were banned from the hearing by the Speaker of Parliament.

The parliamentary session saw at least opposition members ejected from parliament, while opposition MP Aleko Elisashvili made headlines internationally after punching parliamentary majority leader Mamuka Mdinaradze. Elisashvili was reportedly beaten by ruling party MPs before being ejected from parliament, but remained defiant. On being greeted with cheers and hugs by protesters, he called on people to take to the streets and oust the government.

Police arrested 14 protesters for violating public order, resisting law enforcement officers, and insulting police, amongst other charges.