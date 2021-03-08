Live updates: Women in Baku and Tbilisi prepare to march

Women across the Caucasus are marking International Women’s Day today, 8 March 2021. Demonstrations are planned in Georgia and Azerbaijan against violence against women, while in other regions no protest actions have been announced.

Georgia’s ‘march of 1,000 parents’

Protest marches are planned in ten Georgian cities, including Tbilisi, Batumi, and Kutaisi.

The focus of this year’s campaign was the suicide of a 14-year-old Nini, an alleged rape victim in Georgia’s Adjara region on 10 February.

Read more on the story: 'Systemic inaction' to blame for suicide of 14-year-old alleged rape victim

Following Nini’s death, Georgian Public Defender Nino Lomjaria was quick to point to a lack of social workers and psychologists nationwide, something also included in the demands of women’s rights advocates today.

On 8 March, Lomjaria called the statistics on femicide ‘alarming’.

‘In 2020, 24 women were killed, 15 of which contained signs of domestic crime, while 9 cases had other motives. In addition, there were 27 attempted murders of women, 17 of which were committed on the grounds of a domestic crime’, she said in a statement.

Demands by women’s rights advocates this year include:

Amending Georgia’s rape legislation to define rape as sex with the absence of consent. The current law only criminalises sex ‘committed with violence, under the threat of violence, or by abusing a helpless condition of a person affected’.

A specialised department at the Chief Prosecutor’s Office to investigate cases of sexual violence.

Sex education to become part of the school curricula so that ‘children are able to identify sexual violence and protect themselves from it’.

Rights group the Georgian Young Lawyers Association also highlighted that Georgia has still not criminalised forced abortion in line with Istanbul Convention.

A march is planned in Baku at 15:00, starting from the Nizami Street McDonald’s, continuing along Azerbaijan Avenue, and ending in front of the ‘Free Woman’ statue inspired by the play ‘Sevil’.

Organisers say the goal is to draw attention to gender-based violence and killings. The main slogans are: ‘the murder of women is political!’, ‘Fight like a woman, destroy like a woman, create like a woman!’

Their main demands are: