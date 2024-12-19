Media logo

Medical university students are marching in Tbilisi

by OC Media

Medical university students are marching from Vake Park to the parliament in protest against the policies of Georgian Dream.

In a video recorded by Publika, the protesters can be seen marching with Georgian and European Union flags, singing the Georgian national anthem.

The demonstrators are holding placards with slogans such as ‘Freedom for regime prisoners! New elections’, ‘Inject Europe into our future’,  as well as ‘We take the Hippocratic oath, not Russia's’.

Editor‘s Picks

