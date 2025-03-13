Media logo
Daily Brief

Monday, 17 March 2025

Avatar
by OC Media
Media logo

Members’ Exclusive

Become an OC Media member and receive exclusive access to:

  • OC Insider Newsletter
  • The Caucasus Daily Brief
  • Early access to stories
  • Closed Discord community
  • Audio version of the articles
  • A Caucasus-themed gift

Support independent journalism in Caucasus

Become an OC Media member

Already a member?

Related Articles

Daily Brief

Friday, 14 March 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * A number of countries have welcomed Armenia and Azerbaijan’s agreement on the terms of a historic peace deal, after over three decades of bitter conflict, including Iran, Georgia,  France, Germany, Spain, and Estonia. * In its official statement, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry ‘reiterate[d]’ that ‘the amendment to Armenia’s constitution to eliminate the claims against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is a prerequisite to allow the signing of the negotiated

Daily Brief

Thursday, 13 March 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * A woman from Abkhazia is facing up to six years in prison for allegedly running a scam in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. According to the investigation, the 38-year-old woman, together with an accomplish from Sochi, approached a resident in the Belorechensky District, promising him ₽100,000 ($1,100) for assisting them to find housing and get mortgage loans from a local credit cooperative. The defendants then provided false information to the pension fund, receiving more than ₽900,000 ($10

Daily Brief

Wednesday, 12 March 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * Georgia’s State Security Service (SSG) has reported that the Russian forces detained three Georgian citizens near South Ossetia. According to the security agency, one detainee was released on 11 March, while the other two remain in detention. Armenia * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has had a phone call with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset. According to his office, they discussed ‘issues related to the Armenian–CoE partnership, the reforms being impl

Daily Brief

Tuesday, 11 March 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Armenia * On Monday, the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and India, Ararat Mirzoyan and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, met in New Delhi and signed two agreements. They signed cooperation agreements between the Sushma Sawaraj Institute of Foreign Service of India’s Foreign Ministry and the Armenian Foreign Ministry’s Diplomatic School. They also signed a memorandum of understanding between health and medical institutions in the two countries. * During his speech at the Indian Council of World Affairs,

Most Popular

News Stories

Aliyev says stability ‘will not exist in South Caucasus’ until peace deal is signed

Monday, 17 March 2025

What happened between Armenia and Azerbaijan last week?

Explainer | The five cases against former President Mikheil Saakashvili

Breaking taboo on official meetings, US ambassador meets with Georgian Foreign Minister

Azerbaijan pushes ‘prerequisites’ for signing Armenia peace deal

France and Czechia adopt resolutions mentioning Georgia

Office of independent news agency closes in South Ossetia due to ‘presidential censorship’

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefMonday, 17 March 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org