Monday, 25 November 2024

Tuesday, 17 December 2024
Armenia * Russia’s Ambassador to Armenia, Sergey Kopyrkin, expressed his country’s political will to maintain and elevate cooperation with Armenia ‘to a new level’. * Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said they hope Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan would participate in the informal summit of the CIS in Saint Petersburg at the end of December. * The Foreign Ministry has stated that the diplomatic mission of Armenia in Syria resumed its activities, noting that the Consulate General