Daily Brief

Monday, 3 February 2025

Daily Brief

Friday, 31 January 2025

Regional * Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili has said that Georgia ‘really wants to be a facilitator’ in the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan. * Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze expressed their readiness to activate the process of border delimitations and ‘agreed that we will exert every effort in that direction’. * Andrei Serdyukov, Chief of the Joint Staff of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), has

Daily Brief

Thursday, 30 January 2025

Regional * Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili visited Armenia on Thursday. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze will also reportedly be visiting. * The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has adopted a new resolution ‘reiterating its call to Azerbaijan to release’ Armenian prisoners. * Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk stated that Armenia and Azerbaijan have made ‘very great and good progress’ in terms of border delimitation and demarcation. * Turan repo

Daily Brief

Wednesday, 29 January 2025

Armenia * Armenia’s Chief of General Staff, Edward Asryan, said yesterday that the situation on the line of contact was relatively stable. He added that Armenia was ‘always concerned over the Azerbaijani Defence Minister’s belligerent statements, but they are a little part in the operative assessment’. Azerbaijan * Yesterday, Mikhail Yevdokimov, Russia’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, was ‘invited’ to the Foreign Ministry. According to the ministry, Yevdokimov attended a meeting during which th

Daily Brief

Tuesday, 28 January 2025

Regional * Local media outlets in Abkhazia have drawn attention to rumours being spread that Abkhazia’s Armenian community may be targeted if presidential candidate Adgur Ardzinba wins the upcoming election. On 24 January, the Arm.Info outlet claimed that Ardzinba, along with businessperson Levan Mikaa, is one of the ‘main initiators of the persecution of Armenians’ in Abkhazia. Citing anonymous sources, the outlet also alleged that the opposition has ‘close ties with radical Turkish nationali

Most Popular

News Stories

Monday, 3 February 2025

Pashinyan reveals details of proposal to unblock regional railway connections

Azerbaijani activist sentenced to six years in prison for social media post

Bidzina Ivanishvili and family reportedly transfer offshore assets to Georgia

Daghestani billionaire found to have owned stakes in SpaceX despite being sanctioned by the US

Coalition of 14 embassies demand Amaghlobeli’s immediate release

Friday, 31 January 2025

Azerbaijan holds municipal elections, only one opposition party secures seats

