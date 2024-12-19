Morning demonstrations in Gldani and Didi Dighomi

Local residents of Tbilisi’s northern micro-district Gldani held a protest march this morning, calling for new elections and the release of detained protesters.

Residents also held a march in the northern micro-district of Didi Dighomi, issuing the same demands.

‘I would tell the illegitimate government to first release those illegally detained, and the second demand is new elections. We will be here at least once a week in the Didi Digomi neighborhood’, a participant of the Didi Dighomi protest told Mtavari.