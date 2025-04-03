Mtavari journalist attacked after calling ruling party satellite member a ‘slave’

Rely on OC Media? We rely on you too. Amidst the current global turmoil, small news outlets like ours could be the first to close. Help us get off grants and become the first reader-funded news site in the Caucasus, and keep telling the stories that matter. Become a member

Giorgi Mamniashvili, a journalist for the opposition TV company Mtavari, was physically attacked by Vato Shakarashvili, the leader of the United Neutral Movement, widely believed to be a pro-government organisation.

Mamniashvili told opposition TV Pirveli that on Sunday he saw Shakarashvili and film director and Georgian Dream mouthpiece Goga Khaindrava on the central Rustaveli Avenue and had a ‘logical protest’ against them, as a result of which he called Shakarashvili a ‘slave’.

The incident happened on Saturday.

Mamniashvili cited the lawsuit filed by Shakarashvili’s movement with the Prosecutor General’s office, on the basis of which funds supporting people injured and fined during recent protests in Georgia were seized, as the reason behind his outburst.

The incident was filmed by a journalist on his mobile phone. Shakarashvili’s voice can also be heard in it.

In the video circulating in social media, it can be seen and heard how Mamniashvili asked the United Natural Movement’s leader if he was Shakarashvili and called him ‘slave’ after Shakarashvili and Khaindrava started arguing with him.

In the short video, it can be seen how after an argument arose between the two, Shakarashvili hit Mamniashvili’s phone, while continuing to swear at him.

‘I called him a slave, after which Vato Shakarishvili turned to physical violence, hitting me hard in the face about five-six times and kicking me in the leg’, Mamniashvili told TV Pirveli.

Speaking with media, Mamniashvili stated that he had a concussion and bruises on various parts of his body.

Mamniashvili added that despite the fact Khaindrava swore at him, he did not assault Mamniashvili physically.

He said that the police arrived soon after, but did not detain Khaindrava or Shakarashvili.

The Interior Ministry told local media that an investigation had been launched under Article 126 of the Criminal Code, which deals with violence.

On Saturday, Shakarashvili wrote on Facebook — ‘let it be a lesson to the mind, so that no one dares to do something like this again!’

‘We do not attack anyone, moreover, we tolerate too much!!! Know that we will definitely react to insults!’ he said.