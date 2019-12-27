Municipal elections in Azerbaijan marred by violations

Этот пост доступен на языках: Русский

Azerbaijan’s recent municipal elections have been marred by wide­spread reports of electoral vio­la­tions, including ‘group voting’ and ballot stuffing. Several prominent activists also put forward their can­di­da­cies for the election.

The elections were held on 23 December. According to the Central Election Com­mis­sion, voter turnout in the municipal elections was 33% across the country. This year, 15,000 municipal members were elected in over 1600 munic­i­pal­i­ties. In total, over 41 000 can­di­dates par­tic­i­pat­ed in the elections. Although 13 political parties were rep­re­sent­ed, most oppo­si­tion parties chose not to par­tic­i­pate.

Candidates in spite of themselves

There are numerous accounts of can­di­dates, even can­di­dates for the ruling New Azer­bai­jan Party, who were reg­is­tered as such without the person’s knowledge or consent. One such person, Javid Maham­madli, a candidate for the munic­i­pal­i­ty from the Shamkir-Dashkesan district # 100, wrote on Facebook that he was not aware he was a candidate in the election.

He wrote that he had been approached by gov­ern­ment officials and asked for his identity card, he complied. The next day, he saw his name in the list of can­di­dates for the election. Although he later deleted the Facebook post, his name was never removed from the list of can­di­dates.

A similar incident was described by jour­nal­ist Sakhavat Mammad, who wrote on Facebook that, during the election, he witnessed a man dis­cov­er­ing his wife’s photo on the election campaign board. When he asked his wife about her candidacy, she told him she was unaware of it.

A gov­ern­ment employee, the woman recalled that gov­ern­ment officials had recently approached her asked for her ID. Unbe­knownst to her, she was made a candidate.

Blogger Habib Mintazir wrote on Facebook that some of the can­di­dates are close relatives of the former mayor. According to him, in the Neftchala con­stituen­cy, several close relatives of the chair of the Kholka­ra­gash­ly munic­i­pal­i­ty, Alibaba Salimov ran in the municipal elections — this is pro­hib­it­ed by Azer­bai­jani electoral. Salimov is also a member of the ruling New Azer­bai­jan Party.

Mintazir also found that the Orbudbad, Vanend, Sabirkand, and Surakhani con­stituen­cies also had multiple relatives running for municipal office. Following Mintazir’s post, the CEC later dis­qual­i­fied many of these can­di­dates.

A ‘negative’ impression

Akif Gurbanov, head of the Institute for Demo­c­ra­t­ic Ini­tia­tives, an NGO promoting democracy and civil society, told OC Media that few people in Azer­bai­jan are inter­est­ed in municipal elections.

‘The impres­sion [that people] have of the [municipal] elections is quite negative’, he said. ‘There is no con­fi­dence in the [validity of the] election.’

Despite public dis­in­ter­est, and a lack of trust in municipal elections, this year a number of young activists nev­er­the­less decided to run.

Blogger Mehman Huseynov told OC Media that he had decided to run for the election because of his sense of public duty.

‘As a blogger, as a jour­nal­ist, I have served these people with a camera in my hand’, he said. ‘I have pub­li­cised the problems of the citizens, illu­mi­nat­ed them, and partially solved them. I wondered why I should not be involved in solving the problems of these people.’

Vafa Nagy, another candidate, told OC Media that she was moved to submit her candidacy because of the many problems that afflict her home village of Khol­gar­a­gash­li.

‘There are so many problems in the village that they cannot be solved indi­vid­u­al­ly or in small jobs. So I gave my nom­i­na­tion to the munic­i­pal­i­ty. Although the munic­i­pal­i­ty has little authority in Azer­bai­jan, it is important to use those powers and try to solve problems’, she said.

In several posts published to Facebook, Nagy reported being pressured the former mayor of the village and the chair of the Con­stituen­cy Election Com­mis­sion pressured her to withdraw her candidacy.

Despite the pressure, she was elected. Of the prominent activists who ran in the Municipal elections, she was the only official winner. According to election observers stationed at several polling stations, Mehman Huseynov received a clear majority of the vote.

However, Huseynov was not listed as a winner in official CEC results. He has claimed that the results were falsified, adding that observers were not allowed to watch the vote counting process in a majority of polling stations.

Electoral violations

In general, a large number of electoral vio­la­tions and irreg­u­lar­i­ties were reported through­out the country.

According to the Election Mon­i­tor­ing and Democracy Studies Center, 47% of polling stations expe­ri­enced ‘group voting’, in which a large number of people would go from polling station to polling stations and vote repeat­ed­ly. Ballot stuffing was observed in 45% of polling stations. In 43% of polling stations indi­vid­u­als returning to vote multiple times were observed.

The Center also reported that, in stark contrast to official numbers that had turnout at 33%, the real voter turnout was 21% across the country.

The Civil Society Devel­op­ment Assis­tance Asso­ci­a­tion in Azer­bai­jan, a gov­ern­ment supported NGO which monitors elections, con­sid­ered the municipal elections on 23 December a success, as they were conducted in accor­dance with Azer­bai­jani leg­is­la­tion and demo­c­ra­t­ic norms.

Mazahir Panahov, the chair of the Central Election Com­mis­sion, told reporters that footage of electoral vio­la­tions during the municipal elections will be inves­ti­gat­ed. Panahov stressed that if there is any unpleas­ant situation, it should appeal to the Con­stituen­cy Election Com­mis­sions.

‘Nobody has the right to interfere in the electoral process. In case of adverse cir­cum­stances, it is necessary to apply first to the Con­stituen­cy Election Com­mis­sion. In case they are dis­sat­is­fied with the decision of the Con­stituen­cy Election Com­mis­sion, they can apply to the Central Election Com­mis­sion’, he said. ‘Every­thing will be thor­ough­ly inves­ti­gat­ed in accor­dance with the Election Code.’