NATO Secretary General wishes Kobakhidze happy new year

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has courted controversy by sending a New Year greetings to Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on 31 December, local media reported, citing the government administration.

In his official greetings, Rutte wished the PM ‘a happy and prosperous New Year’.

Yesterday, a NATO official reportedly responded to a question from Formula stating the greetings had no bearing on the status of any partner or their electoral processes and that NATO was concerned and continues to monitor developments in Georgia.