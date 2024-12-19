Media logo

NATO Secretary General wishes Kobakhidze happy new year

Avatar
by OC Media

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has courted controversy by sending a New Year greetings to Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on 31 December, local media reported, citing the government administration.

In his official greetings, Rutte wished the PM ‘a happy and prosperous New Year’.

Yesterday, a NATO official reportedly responded to a question from Formula stating the greetings had no bearing on the status of any partner or their electoral processes and that NATO was concerned and continues to monitor developments in Georgia.

Avatar
OC Media
2949 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Thursday, 2 January 2025

Georgia live updates | Protests continue into new year

Wednesday, 1 January 2024

Unrest erupts in southern Georgia after car fatally hits two teenagers

Tuesday, 31 December 2024

Aliyev calls on Russia to admit guilt for AZAL plane crash and pay compensation

Rave, resist, repeat: Georgia’s renowned techno scene fights for survival in pro-EU protests

Georgia live updates | New president approves repressive laws as protests continue

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter