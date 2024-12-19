Nordic Baltic countries ‘seriously concerned’ about situation in Georgia

Latvia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Baiba Braže, has written a thread on X, sharing a joint statement of the Nordic Baltic countries.

‘We are seriously concerned about the situation in Georgia. We have called for a thorough and impartial investigation into the irregularities reported ahead of and during the parliamentary elections on 26 October’, the statement read.

As long-standing friends of Georgia, & supporters of the European aspirations of the Georgian people,we are alarmed by the country’s path toward deeper polarisation & crisis. 🇬🇪 urgently needs a way out of the crisis,& to restore public trust in its democratic institutions. 1/3 — Baiba Braže (@Braze_Baiba) December 29, 2024

‘We urge the Georgian authorities to take immediate steps in this direction, including by implementing OSCE electoral recommendations and by considering the possibility of new elections based on these recommendations’, the statement concluded.