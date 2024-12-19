Media logo

Nordic Baltic countries ‘seriously concerned’ about situation in Georgia

by OC Media

Latvia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Baiba Braže, has written a thread on X, sharing a joint statement of the Nordic Baltic countries.

‘We are seriously concerned about the situation in Georgia. We have called for a thorough and impartial investigation into the irregularities reported ahead of and during the parliamentary elections on 26 October’, the statement read.

‘We urge the Georgian authorities to take immediate steps in this direction, including by implementing OSCE electoral recommendations and by considering the possibility of new elections based on these recommendations’, the statement concluded.

OC Media
Editor‘s Picks

