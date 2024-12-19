Numerous protests planned in Tbilisi today

Pro-European protests in Georgia are continuing for the 25th day, sparked by the ruling party’s suspension of Georgia’s EU membership bid.

Over ten protests have been announced for today on social media, with multiple marches planned throughout the day. One of the first demonstrations will be held by Francophones, marching from the French Embassy to Parliament.

Other planned marches include veterans heading to Parliament for a ‘European Future’, English language specialists marching from Tbilisi State University, and a ‘March for Freedom’ dedicated to Georgian national hero Giorgi Antsukhelidze.

In the early evening, a march will be held by people from the Kakheti Region, followed by a march from the people of Lechkhumi, a historic region in the northwest of the country.

The protests in Georgia have begun to take new forms over the past week. While regular demonstrations continue at the Parliament in the evening, various groups are organising marches throughout the day. Demonstrations are led by specific professional and social groups, as well as people from different regions of Georgia.