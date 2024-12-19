Opposition leader calls Kavelashvili’s inauguration a ‘circus’

Giorgi Vashadze, from the opposition group Unity — National Movement, has told IPN that disputed President Mikheil Kavelashvili’s inauguration and ‘the ongoing processes in the Georgian Parliament are a circus. Some fake ceremony held in a closed room that has no legitimate force’.

According to him, ‘the most important’ thing is for the protests against the government’s actions to ‘continue’.

‘The fight continues and the fight will definitely end in victory’, he said.