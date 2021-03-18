fbpx
Support Us
Флаг России Русский English flag English

Pashinyan announces new elections

18 March 2021
Nikol Pashinyan at Republic Square. Photo: Ani Avetisyan/OC Media.
The link is copied
Support Us

Having secured the agreement of parliamentary opposition parties Bright Armenia and Prosperous Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that elections will be held on 20 June. 

Nikol Pashinyan made the announcement on Facebook, stating that he had met with Prosperous Armenia head Gagik Tsarukyan, who agreed that ‘the best way out of the domestic political situation is extraordinary parliamentary elections’. 

Edmon Marukyan, the head of the second opposition party in parliament, Bright Armenia, had already agreed to hold parliamentary elections.

The Homeland Salvation Movement, the opposition group currently occupying Yerevan’s central Baghramyan Avenue in an ongoing protest, has opposed elections under Nikol Pashinyan and has instead been demanding that former Armenian Prime Minister Vazgen Manukyan replace Pashinyan in a transitional government. 

By Ani Avetisyan

Related Posts

Former Chechen security official tells story of extrajudicial executions
chechnya

Former Chechen security official tells story of extrajudicial executions

Abkhazia nurse ‘dies of heart attack’ after being sent to Georgian quarantine hotel

Abkhazia nurse ‘dies of heart attack’ after being sent to Georgian quarantine hotel

Azerbaijani blogger stabbed in France after sister blackmailed with ‘intimate video’
Press freedom

Azerbaijani blogger stabbed in France after sister blackmailed with ‘intimate video’

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. Support us today and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us