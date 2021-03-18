Pashinyan announces new elections

Having secured the agreement of parliamentary opposition parties Bright Armenia and Prosperous Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that elections will be held on 20 June.

Nikol Pashinyan made the announcement on Facebook, stating that he had met with Prosperous Armenia head Gagik Tsarukyan, who agreed that ‘the best way out of the domestic political situation is extraordinary parliamentary elections’.

Edmon Marukyan, the head of the second opposition party in parliament, Bright Armenia, had already agreed to hold parliamentary elections.

The Homeland Salvation Movement, the opposition group currently occupying Yerevan’s central Baghramyan Avenue in an ongoing protest, has opposed elections under Nikol Pashinyan and has instead been demanding that former Armenian Prime Minister Vazgen Manukyan replace Pashinyan in a transitional government.