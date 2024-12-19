Media logo

Persons with disabilities hold protest in Tbilisi

Avatar
by OC Media

A group of people with disabilities and their supporters gathered at First Republic Square in Tbilisi to protest the Georgian government's anti-EU turn.

‘Isolation from democratic countries means isolating the entire nation, and especially the isolation of the disability community’, one of the protest participants warned before the group moved to join others outside the parliament on Rustaveli Avenue.

At the gathering, disability rights activist Esma Gumberidze condemned the dismissal of Giga Sopromadze, the Executive Secretary of Tbilisi City Hall’s Council on Disability Issues, following his criticism of the government.Among the protesters was Tatia Datashvili, who was recently reported by the rights group Partnership for Human Rights to have received online messages containing hate speech in response to her criticism of the government.

Avatar
OC Media
2843 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Georgia live updates | US sanctions Ivanishvili ahead of Kavelashvili’s inauguration

US sanctions Bidzina Ivanishvili

Daghestani pre-trial detention centre sends six women to fight in Ukraine

Pashinyan and Lukashenka argue during EAEU session

Azerbaijani MP says ‘Russian side must apologise’ for plane crash

Georgia live updates | Increasing calls for sanctions as inauguration day approaches

Friday, 27 December 2024

Russia agrees with Azerbaijan to dissolve OSCE Minsk Group

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter