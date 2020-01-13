Pickets held in Moscow and Saint Petersburg in support of imprisoned Ingush activists

Этот пост доступен на языках: Русский

Single-person pickets were held in Moscow and Saint Peters­burg on Friday in support of Ingush activists arrested after protests against the Chechen-Ingush land deal.

The pickets were held outside the Russian Pres­i­den­tial Admin­is­tra­tion in Moscow and outside Metro stations in Saint Peters­burg.

Thirty-three people were arrested in the wake of protests in March in the Ingush capital Magas.

The action in Moscow was organised by Bess­rochnyi Piket (termless picket), an informal group formed to draw attention to political prisoners, and by jour­nal­ist Yeliza­ve­ta Alek­san­dro­va-Zorina.

Alek­san­dro­va-Zorina told OC Media that the picket was planned to last three hours but ended up lasting 40 minutes longer than announced.

‘There was a constant stream of activists from Bess­rochnyi Piket, there were Ingush people, there were some new people who read about the picket and wanted to support it’, said Alek­san­dro­va-Zorina, adding that there was also a heavy police presence.

‘At other pickets, there was no such [number of police]. But the Ingush topic somehow fright­ened our police’, she added.

According to Alek­san­dro­va-Zorina, passers-by rarely approached the pro­test­ers, but she heard people dis­cussing the topic as they passed.

‘And this, in fact, was the goal — so that people would at least find out that something was happening in Ingushetia, and at least use the Internet to search for infor­ma­tion’.

Mustafa Dzagiyev, an IT spe­cial­ist and blogger and a native of Ingushetia, also par­tic­i­pat­ed in the picket in Moscow. He told OC Media that he attended because he considers this to be one of the most effective forms of influence on the political agenda.

‘Pickets are an element of soft power and a window of oppor­tu­ni­ty, allowing both the author­i­ties and the public to convey their pain and actualise our problems again and again’, he said.

‘I am convinced that every­thing matters: pickets, letters to prisoners, and the work of lawyers, and com­plic­i­ty in the lives of relatives suffering from repres­sion, and a simple, sincere word of truth’.

Single-person pickets, where one person holds a protest placard at a time with pro­test­ers often rotating, are a common form of protest in Russia, where larger demon­stra­tions require the per­mis­sion of the author­i­ties.

‘Metropickets’

In Saint Peters­burg, pickets in support of Ingush prisoners were held as part of a broader campaign of ‘Metropikets’ — single-person pickets at metro stations in the city.

Marina Ken, an activist from Saint Peters­burg who has repeat­ed­ly par­tic­i­pat­ed in the campaign in support of the Ingush prisoners, told OC Media that as part of the Metrop­ick­et, par­tic­i­pants hold pickets at metro stations or other busy places, talking with passers-by.

‘This format was proposed by people in Moscow, and then Saint Peters­burg, Rostov and some other cities picked it up. Metrop­ick­ets take place once a week on Fridays’, she said.

Ken said that while it was cold, many passers-by stopped to ask a question or to argue.

‘At every picket, I am approached by people who simply do not know anything about the “Ingush issue” who ask me to talk about it. There are those who don’t make contact [with me], but stop and read the poster, take a picture, and, probably, then they still go to the Internet to fill the infor­ma­tion vacuum on their own’.

An ‘unauthorised rally’

Human rights activists have labelled the criminal cases brought against par­tic­i­pants in the March protests in Ingushetia the ‘Ingush case’.

The rally on 26–27 March, the last mass protest in Ingushetia, ended in a skirmish with officers of the Russian National Guard.

The pro­tes­tors’ main demand was the res­ig­na­tion of then–head of Ingushetia, Yunus-Bek Yevkurov and the can­cel­la­tion of the border agreement with Chechnya signed on 26 September 2018.

Under the widely unpopular deal signed by Yevkurov and his Chechen coun­ter­part Ramzan Kadyrov, Ingushetia handed around 340 square kilo­me­tres (9% of its territory) to Chechnya.

On 3 April, police searched the homes of the unau­tho­rised 27 March rally par­tic­i­pants, 33 people were also arrested and accused of using violence against gov­ern­ment officials. The protest leaders who were arrested were later accused of organ­is­ing the violence.

By the end of December, three people had been convicted and sentenced from 4 to 18 months in a penal colony. The Memorial Human Rights Centre has called the six arrested protest leaders ‘political prisoners’.