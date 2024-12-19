Police allegedly impound protest equipment ahead of Zourabichvili speech

According to activist Baia Pataraia, a truck that was supposed to deliver stage construction and sound equipment to Rustaveli Avenue has been impounded by police.

President Salome Zourabichvili is scheduled to give a speech to protesters outside parliament at 21:00, where protests have taken place daily for over three weeks.

According to Pataraia, she received information about the truck being moved to an impound lot from the driver. She said this was an attempt by police to obstruct the president's speech, but added that Zourabichvili would still make her way to Rustaveli Avenue.

Salome Zourabichvili humorously commented on the stage issue and writing on Facebook that ‘today, Orwell looked down at us and was amazed; even he couldn't think of arresting the stage’.

The Interior Ministry could not immediately confirm the information.

It is not yet known what exactly Zourabichvili will say today, but Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze earlier appeared to suggest she could be imprisoned if she attempted to call new elections.