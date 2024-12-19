Media logo

Police allegedly impound protest equipment ahead of Zourabichvili speech

Avatar
by OC Media

According to activist Baia Pataraia, a truck that was supposed to deliver stage construction and sound equipment to Rustaveli Avenue has been impounded by police.

President Salome Zourabichvili is scheduled to give a speech to protesters outside parliament at 21:00, where protests have taken place daily for over three weeks.

According to Pataraia, she received information about the truck being moved to an impound lot from the driver. She said this was an attempt by police to obstruct the president's speech, but added that Zourabichvili would still make her way to Rustaveli Avenue.

Salome Zourabichvili humorously commented on the stage issue and writing on Facebook that  ‘today, Orwell looked down at us and was amazed; even he couldn't think of arresting the stage’.

The Interior Ministry could not immediately confirm the information.

It is not yet known what exactly Zourabichvili will say today, but Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze earlier appeared to suggest she could be imprisoned if she attempted to call new elections.

Avatar
OC Media
2736 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Georgia live updates | President Zourabichvili to address protesters

Renewed calls for repeat vote in Georgia after critical OSCE observation report

Georgia live updates | OSCE publishes final election report

MP opens fire in Abkhazian Parliament, killing fellow MP

War of words between Azerbaijan, US Embassy in Baku

Putin considers Chechnya a ‘modern Russian miracle’

UK, US unveil new sanctions against Georgian officials responsible for violence against protesters

Outrage after Yerevan’s Mayor calls local media a ‘big garbage dump’

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter