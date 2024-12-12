Polish MEP Gosiewska criticises inaction from Kallas on Georgia

Polish MEP Małgorzata Gosiewska criticised Kaja Kallas, the EU’s top diplomat, during a debate in the European Parliament on Georgia. After Hungary and Slovakia blocked EU-wide sanctions the day before, Kallas said today that ‘a lot can happen before 29 December’, IPN reported.

Gosiewska asked Kallas if she was waiting for an escalation of the situation in Georgia or if she was waiting for President Salome Zourabichvili’s arrest, and called on Kallas to implement sanctions.

