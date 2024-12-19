President-elect Kavelashvili to be sworn in with unique copy of the constitution

According to Mtavari, citing Speaker of Parliament Shalva Papuashvili, President-elect Mikheil Kavelashvili will take an oath of office using a newly printed version of the Georgian Constitution, which will be stored in the Georgian Parliament’s museum following the presidential inauguration on 29 December.

‘Every time the president is inaugurated, this exact copy will be used. So, this too will remain a historical copy in itself. Three equal copies of it have been made, one of which will be placed in the Museum of the Parliament, and the other we will transfer to the National Library of Georgia, as well as the State Archives’, Papuashvili reportedly said.

He noted that members of the Presidential Electoral College, government officials, and members of the clergy are invited to attend and participate in the ceremony, which is scheduled to begin at 11:00 on Saturday. It is expected to last approximately 40 minutes.

Papuashvili also stated that no ambassadors were invited to attend.

‘The hall also has certain limitations, this is an official ceremony, which is important for the members of the electoral college themselves to attend and for the constitutional bodies to be fully represented’, he reportedly said.