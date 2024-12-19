Read about how Georgia’s techno scene is fighting for survival and taking part in pro-EU protests
Joining individual demonstrations by numerous trade, cultural, and academic groups, Tbilisi’s techno clubs — regarded as some of the world’s best — have declared an indefinite strike in support of pro-EU demonstrations.
Read OC Media’s latest feature covering what this strike means for the survival of Georgia’s techno scene and the safe spaces it provides to the queer community.
Related Articles
Most Popular
Show more