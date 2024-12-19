Media logo

Read about how Georgia’s techno scene is fighting for survival and taking part in pro-EU protests

Joining individual demonstrations by numerous trade, cultural, and academic groups, Tbilisi’s techno clubs — regarded as some of the world’s best — have declared an indefinite strike in support of pro-EU demonstrations.

Read OC Media’s latest feature covering what this strike means for the survival of Georgia’s techno scene and the safe spaces it provides to the queer community.

Rave, resist, repeat: Georgia’s renowned techno scene fights for survival in pro-EU protests
Tbilisi’s techno clubs have taken to the frontlines of the anti-government demonstrations, including enacting a mass strike at the risk of their own livelihoods.
