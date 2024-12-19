Media logo

Sapari accuses government of using ‘titushki’ after Women’s March participant attacked

Avatar
by OC Media

The women’s rights group Sapari has accused the government of using ‘titushki’ — Ukrainian slang to describe plainclothes security forces used to attack government critics — to target protesters, including their client Ketevan Meskhi. Meskhi, a participant in the Women’s March for Georgia held in Tbilisi on Wednesday, was struck in the head by a yet unidentified man near the President’s Palace.

‘They have openly resorted to physical confrontations with women’, the head of Sapari, Baia Pataraia, claimed during today’s press conference.

Avatar
OC Media
2843 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Georgia live updates | US sanctions Ivanishvili ahead of Kavelashvili’s inauguration

US sanctions Bidzina Ivanishvili

Daghestani pre-trial detention centre sends six women to fight in Ukraine

Pashinyan and Lukashenka argue during EAEU session

Azerbaijani MP says ‘Russian side must apologise’ for plane crash

Georgia live updates | Increasing calls for sanctions as inauguration day approaches

Friday, 27 December 2024

Russia agrees with Azerbaijan to dissolve OSCE Minsk Group

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter