Sapari accuses government of using ‘titushki’ after Women’s March participant attacked

The women’s rights group Sapari has accused the government of using ‘titushki’ — Ukrainian slang to describe plainclothes security forces used to attack government critics — to target protesters, including their client Ketevan Meskhi. Meskhi, a participant in the Women’s March for Georgia held in Tbilisi on Wednesday, was struck in the head by a yet unidentified man near the President’s Palace.

‘They have openly resorted to physical confrontations with women’, the head of Sapari, Baia Pataraia, claimed during today’s press conference.