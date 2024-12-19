Sapari accuses government of using ‘titushki’ after Women’s March participant attacked
The women’s rights group Sapari has accused the government of using ‘titushki’ — Ukrainian slang to describe plainclothes security forces used to attack government critics — to target protesters, including their client Ketevan Meskhi. Meskhi, a participant in the Women’s March for Georgia held in Tbilisi on Wednesday, was struck in the head by a yet unidentified man near the President’s Palace.
‘They have openly resorted to physical confrontations with women’, the head of Sapari, Baia Pataraia, claimed during today’s press conference.
Related Articles
Most Popular
Show more