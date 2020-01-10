Supreme Court of Abkhazia orders rerun of presidential election

The Supreme Court of Abkhazia has over­turned the results of September’s pres­i­den­tial elections, ordering a rerun of the vote.

The judgement on Friday reversed a previous decision by the court, upholding an appeal by runner-up Alkhas Kvitsiniya that the official results were unlawful as neither candidate won more than 50% of votes.

The judgement came as tensions remained high in the capital Sukhumi, where on Thursday oppo­si­tion sup­port­ers seized the Pres­i­den­tial Admin­is­tra­tion building demanding President Raul Khadzhim­ba resign.

Khadzhim­ba has refused to step down despite calls from par­lia­ment and oppo­si­tion groups to do so following the 9 January seizure.

On Friday, Khadzhim­ba rejected the Supreme Court’s decision and vowed to appeal it. In a statement, the pres­i­den­tial admin­is­tra­tion warned the ruling could ‘exac­er­bate the difficult socio-political situation in the country’.

‘The decision was made against the backdrop of pogroms in gov­ern­ment buildings, the seizure of the Pres­i­den­tial Admin­is­tra­tion, and the siege of the Supreme Court building. With such pressure, it cannot be said that the Supreme Court of the Republic of Abkhazia had the con­di­tions necessary to make an objective decision.’

Khadzhim­ba had responded to the storming of the Pres­i­den­tial Admin­is­tra­tion on Thursday by holding an emergency meeting of Abkhazia’s Security Council. He announced that he did not rule out intro­duc­ing a state of emergency.

According to Abkhazian state press agency Apsny­press, Khadzhim­ba also met with Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Rashid Nur­galiyev.

On Friday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said the devel­op­ments were an ‘internal affair’, but added that they were ‘closely following’ the situation.

Storming the presidential administration

Pro­test­ers stormed and seized the Pres­i­den­tial Admin­is­tra­tion in Sukhumi on Thursday demanding that the results of the pres­i­den­tial elections be recog­nised as unlawful.

Hundreds of people had gathered in front of the building in a demon­stra­tion organised by oppo­si­tion parties Amt­sakhara and United Abkhazia.

‘Khadzhim­ba, resign!’ Ekho Kavkaza reported pro­test­ers chanting outside the building as several dozen people forced their way inside.

Videos and pictures posted on social media on 9 January showed pro­test­ers breaking into the Pres­i­den­tial Admin­is­tra­tion and damaging furniture inside. The majority of the windows on the ground floor of the building appeared to have been smashed as pro­test­ers broke in.

Later that day, Khadzhim­ba dismissed an appeal by par­lia­ment that he vol­un­tar­i­ly resign.

He said that parliament’s statement could ‘only com­pli­cate the socio-political situation and lead to irre­versible con­se­quences for the country’.

He added that in order to maintain stability, he was willing to sit down and negotiate with the oppo­si­tion.

On 10 January, Russian news agency Interfax quoted Ruslan Khashig, a member of the Public Chamber of Abkhazia, an advisory body of the Pres­i­den­tial Admin­is­tra­tion, as saying that Khadzhim­ba would meet with the oppo­si­tion.

‘With the mediation of four members of the Public Chamber of Abkhazia, nego­ti­a­tions are beginning between rep­re­sen­ta­tives of the oppo­si­tion and the president of the republic to overcome the political crisis’, he report­ed­ly said.

The Amt­sakhara party issued a statement on Friday demanding that ‘threats and intrigues sur­round­ing the lawsuit of the former pres­i­den­tial candidate Alkhas Kvitsiniya be stopped’, and called on the judges to finish delib­er­at­ing as soon as possible.

It also called on law enforce­ment agencies not to obey ‘the insane and illegal orders of Khadzhim­ba, who since 8 September has not been the lawfully elected president’.

How things might change in Abkhazia

In an interview with OC Media, Olesya Vartanyan, an analyst at the Inter­na­tion­al Crisis Group, a peace­build­ing organ­i­sa­tion, said Abkhazia was embroiled in ‘the most serious crisis in recent years’.

‘There have been many protests over the last two years. but this is the first one in which the oppo­si­tions have taken the serious step of sup­port­ing those who managed to take control of gov­ern­men­tal buildings.’

‘Before, the same oppo­si­tion leaders had called only for legal means of changing power, mainly fearing that any desta­bil­i­sa­tion could provoke open inter­fer­ence from Russia and could eliminate any last signs of sov­er­eign­ty of the local lead­er­ship.’

Vartanyan said she believed this remained a concern for the oppo­si­tion.

‘Similarly, there is a fear that if any kind of force is used against pro­tes­tors, this could provoke an open conflict — as you probably know, most of the local pop­u­la­tion have firearms in their homes and can make use of them.’

‘So I would say that these two factors are clear con­tain­ers of the current crisis, which force everyone — the oppo­si­tions, the lead­er­ship, and the pro­tes­tors — to seek a com­pro­mise. What that will be is difficult to say for the moment, we have to watch the ongoing talks and if and how Russian mediation could con­tribute’, she concluded.

A hotly contested election

On 8 September, Abkhazia held the second round of pres­i­den­tial elections after none of the nine can­di­dates crossed the 50% threshold required to win in the first round. In the first round on 25 August, Khadzhim­ba received 25% of the vote while Kvitsiniya came second with 23%.

According to the official results, in the second round, Khadzhim­ba received 47% of votes, Kvitsiniya received 46%, while the remainder voted ‘against all’, an option on the ballots.

Kvitsiniya, the chair of the oppo­si­tion Amt­sakhara Party, refused to concede after the polls closed. He has ques­tioned the legit­i­ma­cy of a winner who received ‘less than 50% of votes’.

While Khadzhim­ba was inau­gu­rat­ed on 9 October, his victory and all his decisions as president there­after are still being legally disputed.

On 14 October, Khadzhim­ba rein­stat­ed Valery Bganba as Abkhazia’s Prime Minister, after Bganba’s powers formally ended and the gov­ern­ment cabinet dissolved after Khadzhimba’s swearing-in on 9 October.

On 21 October, Khadzhim­ba also appointed Kan Kvarchiya as mayor of Sukhumi.

Post-election ‘political crisis’

On 18 September, several civil society leaders, including Astamur Taniya, a close ally of first Abkhazian President Vladislav Ardzinba, urged Khadzhim­ba and Kvitsiniya, ‘irre­spec­tive’ of the Supreme Court’s decision on the election results, to pledge to undertake con­sti­tu­tion­al reforms.

They insisted that over­com­ing the ‘political crisis’ in Abkhazia would require moving from a pres­i­den­tial to a par­lia­men­tary form of gov­ern­ment and adopting a mixed electoral system.

The following day, Khadzhim­ba appealed to his sup­port­ers. He ignored the call for con­sti­tu­tion­al changes, instead announc­ing that Kvitsiniya had rejected his offer to be Prime Minister as a way out of the crisis.

Khadzhim­ba also said he had rejected Kvitsiniya’s counter-offer to appoint Aslan Bzhaniya as Prime Minister.

Bzhaniya, an Abkhazian MP, was replaced by Kvitsiniya as a candidate for the pres­i­den­cy after he fell suddenly ill and was hos­pi­talised. The timing and seri­ous­ness of Bzhaniya’s illness triggered alle­ga­tions among his sup­port­ers that he was poisoned.

[Read more on OC Media: Abkhazian pres­i­den­tial chal­lenger vows to fight election despite ‘poisoning’]

Local news outlet Apsny Today quoted Bzhaniya as saying that he had returned from Berlin to Moscow on 13 October and was con­tin­u­ing his recovery there, which he said would last ‘about a month and a half more’.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qual­i­fiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecog­nised’, or ‘partially recog­nised’ when dis­cussing insti­tu­tions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.