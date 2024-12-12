Tender for police lunch packs fails to attract any bids

A tender worth ₾300,000 ($110,000) for the purchase of approximately 35,000 lunch packs for police officers has reportedly failed to attract a single bid.

RFE/RL reported that the deadline for submitting proposals expired a few days ago with not a single company participating in the tender.

The tender by the Interior Ministry to provide lunches for law enforcement officers working on the streets during the protests was reportedly announced on 28 November, the day mass protests began in Georgia against the government’s EU U-turn.Due to the tender’s failure, the ministry will continue to purchase lunch packs without a tender, through direct procurement, RFE/RL reported, adding that since the spring of 2024, theInterior Ministry had been ‘purchasing a large portion of lunch packs without a tender and illegally concealing the details of the purchases’.