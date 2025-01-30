Media logo
Daily Brief

Thursday, 30 January 2025

Avatar
by OC Media
Daily Brief

Wednesday, 29 January 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Armenia * Armenia’s Chief of General Staff, Edward Asryan, said yesterday that the situation on the line of contact was relatively stable. He added that Armenia was ‘always concerned over the Azerbaijani Defence Minister’s belligerent statements, but they are a little part in the operative assessment’. Azerbaijan * Yesterday, Mikhail Yevdokimov, Russia’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, was ‘invited’ to the Foreign Ministry. According to the ministry, Yevdokimov attended a meeting during which th

Daily Brief

Tuesday, 28 January 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * Local media outlets in Abkhazia have drawn attention to rumours being spread that Abkhazia’s Armenian community may be targeted if presidential candidate Adgur Ardzinba wins the upcoming election. On 24 January, the Arm.Info outlet claimed that Ardzinba, along with businessperson Levan Mikaa, is one of the ‘main initiators of the persecution of Armenians’ in Abkhazia. Citing anonymous sources, the outlet also alleged that the opposition has ‘close ties with radical Turkish nationali

Daily Brief

Monday, 27 January 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said during an interview with Armenia’s public broadcaster that Azerbaijan applied ‘banned psychoactive methods’ against Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians imprisoned in Azerbaijan ‘in order to extort narratives and testimonies aimed at inciting regional escalation’. * In response, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry released a statement calling Pashinyan’s allegations regarding the use of psychotropic substances ‘completely baseless and ridiculous’. Th

Daily Brief

Friday, 24 January 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * When asked by reporters to comment on the ongoing trial of Nagorno-Karabakh officials, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova noted that ‘as part of the trilateral process’, the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia reached agreements, ‘including on the need to resolve humanitarian issues’. She ‘confirm[ed]’ their commitment to those agreements and expressed readiness ‘to provide the necessary assistance’. * Turan stated that the administration of President Dona

Genocide denial: a pattern for the Armenian Government

Thursday, 30 January 2025

Georgia suspends participation in Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly

​​Human rights organisation accuses Chechen Akhmat fighters of using mobilised queer men as sex slaves

Opinion | Georgian civil society needs to prepare for the worst

International experts say severity of harm inflicted on Georgian detainees ‘may constitute torture’

Opposition members in Abkhazia stripped of Russian citizenship

Wednesday, 29 January 2025

