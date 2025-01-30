Thursday, 30 January 2025

Armenia * Armenia’s Chief of General Staff, Edward Asryan, said yesterday that the situation on the line of contact was relatively stable. He added that Armenia was ‘always concerned over the Azerbaijani Defence Minister’s belligerent statements, but they are a little part in the operative assessment’. Azerbaijan * Yesterday, Mikhail Yevdokimov, Russia’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, was ‘invited’ to the Foreign Ministry. According to the ministry, Yevdokimov attended a meeting during which th