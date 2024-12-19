Media logo

Tsalenjikha authorities and protesters decry Georgian Dream’s concert as illegal and inappropriate

by OC Media

The municipal authorities of Tsalenjikha, in western Georgian region of Samegrelo, have labelled the central government’s planned New Year’s Eve concert as illegal. Despite this, preparations, evidently undertaken by central government authorities, continued today, accompanied by protests at the site.

‘The municipality has not issued any permits for such events, and all activities organised by Georgian Dream are unlawful […] It is regrettable that Georgian Dream shows no regard for Georgian and Megrelian traditions', the municipal authorities stated in their statement yesterday, referring to recent victims of violence and the passing of Tsalenjikha mayor, Gia Kharchilava, in early November.

Some protesters, including municipal officials, also argued this morning that the death of Samagrelo native Jaba Kvaratskhelia in combat with the Russian army in the Kursk region, just a week earlier, further underscored the inappropriateness of holding the concerts in Tsalenjikha.

The site of the planned concert was guarded by police, disabling local representatives and other protesters from reaching it.

Tsalenjikha remains the only municipality led by opposition representatives as a result of 2021 local elections.

Resistance to New Year’s Eve concerts has been growing across Georgian cities and towns in recent days. These events are frequently met with protesters displaying images of individuals injured during police actions or attacks by masked groups since 28 November.

OC Media
Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Editor‘s Picks

