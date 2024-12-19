Media logo
Tuesday, 7 January 2025

by OC Media
Daily Brief

Monday, 6 January 2025

Avatar
OC Media

Regional * The US State Department has told Voice of America’s Armenian service that it is ready to work with Armenia and Azerbaijan ‘in any format where both parties can agree on where they can make progress’ on a peace treaty. * On Monday, the Armenian Defence Ministry refuted the Azerbaijani accusations that the Armenian military had fired on Azerbaijani positions in the southeastern section of the border on 5 January. Armenia * Tiran Khachatryan, Former Deputy Chief of the General Sta

Daily Brief

Friday, 3 January 2025

Avatar
OC Media

Regional * Abkhazia’s Ambassador-at-Large Kan Taniya has told Radio Sputnik that if Georgia chooses a pro-Western vector, it will be forced to open a second front against Russia in Abkhazia. ‘In such conditions, it is unlikely that anyone will have time to help them [Georgians], or will help them. They [Georgians] understand that in the current conditions, no one will discuss the withdrawal or introduction of troops, the Russian Federation will resolve the issue within a few days’, Taniya said

Daily Brief

Thursday, 2 January 2025

Avatar
OC Media

Azerbaijan * A customs official was detained for allegedly attempting to smuggle four kilogrammes of gold out of Azerbaijan. Afsar Mirzaliyev, who works for the State Customs Committee’s Anti-Smuggling Department, was detained at Baku airport. * President Ilham Aliyev’s cousin, Izzatkhanim Javadova, was arrested near Athens, Greece, on drug charges. Javadova, also known as Michaela Jav, is Aliyev’s first cousin. She is also a DJ. She was arrested in a drug bust at a party she was reportedly o

Daily Brief

Wednesday, 1 January 2024

Avatar
OC Media

Armenia * Foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan yesterday held a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan. They discussed bilateral and international issues of mutual interest. * In his congratulatory message on New Year’s Eve, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan the formation of the ideology of ‘Real Armenia’ in 2024 was a ‘turning point for our history’. Pashinyan said that the without the ideology of ‘Real Armenia’ — a reference to the modern state of Armenia, as opposed to ‘Hist

Editor‘s Picks

