Tuesday, 7 January 2025

Regional * Abkhazia’s Ambassador-at-Large Kan Taniya has told Radio Sputnik that if Georgia chooses a pro-Western vector, it will be forced to open a second front against Russia in Abkhazia. ‘In such conditions, it is unlikely that anyone will have time to help them [Georgians], or will help them. They [Georgians] understand that in the current conditions, no one will discuss the withdrawal or introduction of troops, the Russian Federation will resolve the issue within a few days’, Taniya said